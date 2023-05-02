10/10 If You Can Guess This Powerlifting Granny's Age

Staying fit and looking younger than one’s age is an immensely difficult task. From keeping the diet in check to adopting a lifestyle that asks for a lot of discipline, one has to do a lot in order to stay fit. However, a 55-year-old grandmom has proven that it isn’t impossible to maintain yourself as she looks almost 20 years younger than her actual age, thanks to her fitness regime.

Ninette Longsworth, from Canada, takes pride in feeling and looking young. The fitness trainer boasts thousands of followers on Instagram and loves to share her workout videos and pictures. Talking to Daily Star, Ninette said, “People are always surprised by how old I am. Whenever I’m with my kids, they look at us confused. I don’t look old enough to be their mum and they mistake us for being siblings. Just recently I got asked for ID at the liquor store.”

Ninette started weightlifting when her 24-year-long marriage came to an end four years back. Now she spends about six hours a week in the gym, working out and lifting weights. She even has a few powerlifting records to her name. The secret to her eternal youth is her lifestyle.

Ninette currently works as a personal trainer. She also sells fitness clothing and has become the guru, earning a lot of nicknames. She’s known as Ms Ninette or powerlifting gran – but prefers using her first name. She said, “I’m the cool mum who gets invited to all their parties, weddings and get-togethers. My kids this year will be 26, 28, and 35 years old.”

Ninette added that it all comes down to feeling confident and said, “I feel confident and energetic because I am fit. I think if you look good, you feel good.” She said that people are more attracted to a sexy, confident woman and her appearance exudes sexuality.

The powerlifting gran continues to inspire women to stay fit and confident through her Instagram.

