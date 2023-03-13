We all crave that fantastic body with perfectly toned muscles but only some are cut out for the hard work that goes into it. Many of us can easily relate to postponing gym subscriptions indefinitely while marvelling at Shah Rukh Khan’s killer abs at 57. However, there is always more than one source of inspiration and this grandma from USA’s California will give you the guilt trip you need to motivate yourself.

Teresa Moore goes to her neighbourhood gym three to four times a week. The centenarian shows up with tonnes of jewellery and a full face of makeup, unlike most gym rats. And guess what? She is 103 years old.

Defying predefined norms related to age, Teresa lifts weights and looks dapper with her styled hair and makeup on. Pictures also show her walking on the treadmill. Take a look:

🚨| NEW: California 103-year-old woman still hits gym regularly: ‘Her happy place’‼️👏 pic.twitter.com/EEZQOe21c8— Pubity (@Pubity) March 12, 2023

According to a New York Post report, Teresa was born in Italy. In 1946, she married an army officer. Since then she has lived in many countries of the world. Teresa said exercising gives her energy but her daughter believes that her mother’s adventurous nature also drives her to the gym. Daughter Sheila Moore said, “I think my mother is a curious person. She goes to the gym and meets friends. They interact and hence my mother finds happiness in that place.

“When she left Italy, she lived a vagabond life and I think curiosity was a big motivating factor," she theorized, adding that the gym is her mother’s happy place,” Sheila further said.

Apart from working out, Teresa’s favourite hobbies are playing bridge and going to the opera. The 103-year-old woman’s main piece of advice for everybody is to maintain their fortitude and pursue a regret-free existence.

Not only Teresa, Ernestine Shepherd, another resident of the US, has got the tag of the world’s oldest female bodybuilder. 86-year-old Ernestine works hard for her body and her rippling muscles look no less than that of a 30-year-old. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ernestine Shepherd (@shepherdernestine)

Ernestine started working out and following a strict diet at the relatively old age of 56.

