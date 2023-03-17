There are no words to describe the insane amount of happiness people get when they receive a pet and that too, an adorable puppy. Eleven-year-old Elijah, who is battling a brain tumour, always desired to have a puppy. And his wish came true with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A 37-second video tweeted by GOODABLE shows Elijah surprised beyond limits to see one of the volunteers from the organisation holding a puppy. The boy then began to cry, unable to control his happiness on watching his dream of holding and cuddling a sweet puppy come true. Others standing alongside him were also brimming with happiness at this emotional moment.

“Oh my goodness,” the boy uttered with joy and embraced the puppy. Needless to say, Elijah couldn’t have asked for a better gift than this cute bundle of joy he received from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The video was tweeted on March 15 and has garnered more than 14,00,000 views. Social media users came up with the most heart-warming reactions to the video.

11-year old Elijah is battling a brain tumor. For as long as he can remember, he's always wanted a puppy.This is the moment his dream came true, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Okay, we're crying. 🥹🐶 pic.twitter.com/kkKRkanCo0 — Goodable (@Goodable) March 15, 2023

A social media user tweeted, “That’s awesome. You’re gonna be a great doggo dad, Elijah! Good luck with treatment- try to find the good in everything even when it all seems bad. You got this! Don’t forget to send cute pics and let us know their names too."

That’s awesome. You’re gonna be a great doggo dad, Elijah! Good luck with treatment - try to find the good in everything even when it all seems bad. You got this! Don’t forget to send cute pics and let us know their name too 🙂 ❤️🙏🏻— Drake Ballew (@drakeballew) March 15, 2023

Another wished Elijah and tweeted that love and happiness have the power to heal people. The user tweeted that Elijah is going to enjoy the special bond with his cuddly new puppy.

That love, that happiness, has the power to heal, that’s a special bond, you can do it Elijah, and with your cuddly new puppy. ❤️— 🌻🆘🌳S꙰U꙰Z꙰Y꙰Q꙰🌳🆘🌻 (@Suzyqfit4u) March 16, 2023

A similar video was shared by Good News Movement earlier where a father gifted his son a puppy and his reaction was heartfelt. The son closed his eyes and when he was asked to open them, his father gently placed the puppy in his lap. He started crying after receiving the gift.

Surprising their son with a puppy! He named him Milo!(🎥:rawmomlyfe) 😭❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/tPFt017C5l— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) August 31, 2022

The video received more than 2,44,000 views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here