13 Strangers, Stranded At Airport in Florida, Go on an Impromptu Road Trip

Flights getting cancelled is such a nightmare especially when you ought to be someplace important the next morning. 13 strangers in Orlando, Florida found themselves stranded on a late Sunday, with no other flights available. They decided there was only one thing to do. Hire a minivan and go on a road trip that was sure to be an adventure of a lifetime. They brought with themselves hundreds of thousands of TikTok viewers. Though how did that idea come to be? No one is quite sure.

CNN Travel reported, one of the strangers, Michelle said it was her vision, but everyone else made it a reality. Another stranger, Carlos, thinks it was Amy’s idea. But he put down the credit card. Carlos was with his partner Laura who mentioned she would never normally do anything like this and their daughter Mikayla was in total disbelief. She told CNN Travel, “When they first told me I looked at them like they were crazy. I’m like, ‘You want to get into this big van with a bunch of random strangers?’”

Michelle Miller, an influencer better known as The Farm Babe, was to be at a conference in Knoxville on Tuesday. Carlos Cordero and Laura Puckering were heading to University of Tennessee with their 17-year-old daughter Mikayla. One passenger had a hearing for a custody battle. Someone was supposed to help a friend move to Mexico. Others just wanted to get home. So many varying reasons but they all had only one idea: getting out of the state that very night.

The group hired a van, and one of the passengers, college student Alanah Story, began filming for her TikTok. Everyone pitched in to help make the road trip smoother in their own ways. And it certainly helped that they all seemed to gel together perfectly. Several hours later, the group arrived in Knoxville. Sure it was a tiring journey, but they had just made memories of a lifetime. Not to forget friendship goals.

