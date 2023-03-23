In a world where negative news can often dominate the headlines, it’s refreshing to hear about moments of courage and selflessness. It’s a story that will make your adrenaline pump, but for all the right reasons. In 2013, a school bus driver suffered a heart attack while driving a bus full of children. But thanks to a quick-thinking 13-year-old, tragedy was averted. This heroic young boy took the wheel and managed to bring the bus safely to a stop, saving the lives of everyone on board. The incredible clip is going viral once again on Twitter reminding us of the bravery and heroism that can be found in even the most unexpected places. “School bus driver suffers a heart attack and 13-year-old gets behind the wheel and saves all children’s lives,” read the tweet.

The clip of the incident was originally posted in 2013 on YouTube, captivating viewers and getting people talking about how this young boy’s quick thinking and bravery in the face of danger a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of instinct. As the video once again makes rounds on social media, it is clear that this young boy’s actions have left a lasting impact on viewers around the world.

Social media users expressed how impressed they were with the young boy. Many remarked that his parents must be proud of him. Others mentioned that they hoped the driver and everyone else on the bus were okay. A user wrote, “This boy is a real hero, he was first to see the situation and first to act with determination. He saved his friends. It shows a high level of consciousness which is more important than intelligence; bravissimo for him and for his patents.”

“Omg, that is surreal! This kid saw it and took action,” read another tweet.

A tweet read, “Amazing! The parents can be so proud! I hope the bus driver survived.”

In another such act of quick-thinking, a viral video shows a three-year-old boy saving his baby brother from choking on a toy, proving that elder siblings are often like second parents to younger siblings. The video shows the older brother noticing a foreign object in the baby’s mouth and immediately taking action by safely removing it.

The elder sibling’s quick reflexes and bravery in rescuing his younger brother from danger have been hailed as heroic by social media users.

