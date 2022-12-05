18-Year-Old Woman Kicked Out by Flatmate For Not Bathing in Four Months

Following proper hygiene is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In fact, if you are living with someone else, you need to be extra careful about your personal hygiene as it might affect the other person. A similar situation was encountered by a woman, who apparently threw out her 18-year-old roommate from her apartment after the latter failed to show “zero respect for personal hygiene.” The woman claimed that her flatmate did not have a shower for four months straight.

In a Reddit post, the fumed woman penned down her woes of living with a roommate who ranked poor at maintaining cleanliness. The 23-year-old woman alleged that although her flatmate used to go for a two-hour jogging session, she did not ever, take a bath, resulting in a smelly apartment. She asked users for their opinion on whether her decision of kicking out her roommate was reasonable or not.

According to a report by the Mirror, the woman wrote, “I (23F) have a roommate (18F) who has zero respect for personal hygiene. We’ve been living together for four months and I can’t stand living with her anymore. She doesn’t shower. In four months she hasn’t showered once. However, she goes for a two-hour run every morning. I can’t stand the smell anymore. It makes me sick to my stomach. I tried to talk to her about it but she just brushes it off and says she’ll shower but never does.”

Although the frustrated woman warned her flatmate that she would be forced to kick her out if she did not shower, the 18-year-old college fresher turned a deaf ear to her, continuing with her poor hygiene. That’s when the landlord of the apartment stepped in and took matters into his own hands. After entering the room of the two women, the landlord understood the harrowing situation as the stench hit his nose, making him want to “throw up.”

“…He came over and the second he stepped in I could see him trying not to throw up. He called her and told her she has 30 days to move out or she will be removed by force,” read the woman’s Reddit post. Although the woman was contemplating her decision of making her roommate leave the house forcibly, Reddit users came out in support of her.

“You’re not… If she smells so bad that the apartment stinks to the point where the landlord is throwing up, that isn’t normal. You talked to her, she did nothing," defended one user.

“Your roommate is lucky she’s not being sued by your landlord for long-lasting damage to the apartment. Smells absorb into walls and fabrics. From smoking to letting mildew build up, smelly shoes, etc. - if the smell is so bad it’s immediately apparent upon a foot in the door, it may not even be able to be aired out of the place and would constitute damage to the apartment." noted another.

