Age is no barrier when it comes to dancing with friends, as demonstrated by an energetic dance performance by a group of senior woman doctors. Eight elderly women doctors are seen dancing to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s song Pala Palli Thirupalli from the film Kaduva. The women, wearing sarees, are having the best time of their lives while grooving at their college reunion. A doctor named Roy Kallivayalil posted a video of a group of Calicut Medical College students from the batch of 1966 dancing to the upbeat song from the 2022 movie on Twitter this week. The women, who were all 75 years or older, flawlessly matched every beat of the song.

The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “Reunion of 1966 batch MBBS, Calicut Medical College #Kerala. All are 75+ years old! Celebrating life! Way to go!"

Reunion of 1966 batch MBBS, Calicut Medical College #KeralaAll are 75+ years old!Celebrating life!Way to go! pic.twitter.com/sTWVGxbLGW— Dr Roy Kallivayalil (@RoyKallivayalil) February 26, 2023

The video has garnered over 14,000 views and this number is rapidly increasing. In the comments section, many users expressed their admiration for the doctors and their enthusiastic performance. One user commented, “What a way to celebrate life! So much youthfulness in their hearts.”

What a way to celebrate life! So much youthfulness in their hearts❤️— Naturally Sudhaish (@NaturallySudha) February 27, 2023

“Just look at these ladies. Enjoying themselves. Love their energy,” read a comment.

Just look at these ladies…. Enjoying themselves. Love their energy❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/cTqacIYi1S— Varsha Menon #FoodDetective️ (@menonvarsha) February 27, 2023

Another user commented, “Amazing. Definitely that’s the way to go.”

Amazing. Definitely that’s the way to go— Anand G Subramaniam | ஆனந்த் (@iamAnand_maniam) February 26, 2023

“Wow! So dignified and nicely choreographed. Wish the full video was posted,” a user wrote.

Wow!So dignified and nicely choreographed….wish the full video was posted https://t.co/JEAbtSLj6T— Salsubu (@salsubu) February 27, 2023

The dancers in the video, according to a report by Mathrubhumi, are doctors VK Sulochana, VK Parvathy, Vasumathy, and Ambujakshi. They graduated from Kozhikode Medical College in 1966. The remaining four women are the spouses of their classmates Pushpalatha Vinod, Radha Muraleedharan, Sicily Joy, and Chandrika Achuthan.

Social media is full of videos that shows men and women proving that age is just a number if one is dedicated to achieve their goal. A video of a 53-year-old woman named Neeru Saini dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s super-hit song Chammak Challo left many users on Twitter and Instagram awestruck this month. She is a fitness enthusiast who also loves trekking and dancing. Neeru effortlessly imitates Kareena’s dance moves while donning a stunning red saree in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reels SCAMM (@reelsscamm)

What are your views about Neeru Saini’s dance moves?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here