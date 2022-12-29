2 Indians Get into Physical Fight on Flight From Bangkok, Twitter Wants Them on No Fly List

A video of two Indian passengers breaking into a full-blown physical fight on an international flight from Bangkok to Kolkata has been going viral on the internet. Two men on a Thai Smile Airway flight argued heatedly before breaking into a fight, with one of them roughing up the other, all while an air hostess tried to deescalate the situation. At one point, one of the men began hitting and slapping the other on the face incessantly, striking panic among the passengers.

Some passengers tried to intervene and at one point, the flight attendant can be heard saying “just stop" on the microphone. A few other passengers also got involved in the fight. The reason for the scuffle is not known. Twitter users have widely criticised the conduct of the two men on the flight, saying it put the safety of other passengers at risk and calling for punishment for the two passengers.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l— VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

“This person MUST BE IN NO FLY LIST, potential threat to anyone and everyone on board," wrote one Twitter user. “They should be permanently put on the no-fly list and passports confiscated forever. Period!" another echoed. “Hope they were arrested and passports confiscated. They should also be barred from domestic flights and send to police remand for few days with same treatment being provided," tweeted one user. “I believe, the one getting beaten has full rights to sue and put others behind bars," claimed another.

They should be permanently put on the no-fly list and passports confiscated forever. Period!— Kayezad E Adajania (@kayezad) December 28, 2022

While watching the video many things going in mind 1) safety of passengers 2) disturbance to pilot as flying is a serious business 3) aerodynamics of flight gets disturbed which could be catastrophic 4) Being Indian flying foreign country in a foreign carrier sets bad example.— Syed Hidayath Hasan (@Hidayath_Sajedi) December 28, 2022

Hope they were arrested and passports confiscated. They should also be barred from domestic flights and send to police remand for few days with same treatment being provided— Sayan Dutta (@sayandutta) December 28, 2022

I believe, the one getting beaten has full rights to sue and put others behind bars.— Prabh Singh (@PrabhdeepSidana) December 29, 2022

Only earlier this month, another such incident had surfaced where a passenger had got into a verbal scuffle with an IndiGo air hostess on a flight.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here