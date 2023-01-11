CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » '2 kg Surma', 'Janab': Pakistanis Roast Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' Over 'Clichés'
2-MIN READ

'2 kg Surma', 'Janab': Pakistanis Roast Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' Over 'Clichés'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 07:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Pakistani Twitter roasts Mission Majnu. (Credits: Netflix)

Pakistanis are not happy with Bollywood's 'stereotypical' portrayal of them in Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu'.

Sidharth Malhotra’s film ‘Mission Majnu’ will drop on Netflix on January 20. It’s a spy thriller where Sidharth’s character, a RAW agent, embarks on a mission to foil Pakistan making nuclear bombs illegally. Similar to Alia Bhatt in Raazi, Sidharth’s character marries a woman from Pakistan- played by Rashmika Mandanna- to make inroads into the country. Pakistani viewers, however, are not happy with the stereotypical portrayal of Pakistanis in Bollywood films, starting from the mannerisms, the diction, the clothes to the India vs Pakistan rhetoric. These elements have degenerated into damaging clichés, people have argued.

“We don’t need an intelligence agency, just go around Pakistan and arrest everyone that says Adaab and you’ve caught all the Indian spies," reads one tweet. “LMFAOO we’re out here in 2023 and Bollywood is still stereotyping Muslims by making Muslim men wear kajal, skull caps, taweez, and those checkered scarfs, representing them as poor and desperate for money, and doing that unnecessary aap janab to the point that it gets too cliche," wrote another Twitter user.

Do you agree with Pakistani Twitter?

