'2 kg Surma', 'Janab': Pakistanis Roast Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' Over 'Clichés'

Sidharth Malhotra’s film ‘Mission Majnu’ will drop on Netflix on January 20. It’s a spy thriller where Sidharth’s character, a RAW agent, embarks on a mission to foil Pakistan making nuclear bombs illegally. Similar to Alia Bhatt in Raazi, Sidharth’s character marries a woman from Pakistan- played by Rashmika Mandanna- to make inroads into the country. Pakistani viewers, however, are not happy with the stereotypical portrayal of Pakistanis in Bollywood films, starting from the mannerisms, the diction, the clothes to the India vs Pakistan rhetoric. These elements have degenerated into damaging clichés, people have argued.

“We don’t need an intelligence agency, just go around Pakistan and arrest everyone that says Adaab and you’ve caught all the Indian spies," reads one tweet. “LMFAOO we’re out here in 2023 and Bollywood is still stereotyping Muslims by making Muslim men wear kajal, skull caps, taweez, and those checkered scarfs, representing them as poor and desperate for money, and doing that unnecessary aap janab to the point that it gets too cliche," wrote another Twitter user.

Nah they did it again…. They think we all just walk around in this outfit 24/7 😭 https://t.co/x6YdjFcOTY pic.twitter.com/zQuuUZRldz— a (@libertyybiberty) January 10, 2023

Pakistanis in real life vs Pakistanis shown in Bollywood movies https://t.co/hEml8ZDxXi pic.twitter.com/rIgdkgskn7— سارہ (@SendCheesecake) January 10, 2023

no hate to any of the actors but i am tired of this india vs pakistan storyline. also when you cannot move me even a bit w the patriotism, you must realise the trailer is dead. https://t.co/3uASJeCJxW— ` (@safarnamaaa) January 10, 2023

We don’t need an intelligence agency, just go around Pakistan and arrest everyone that says Adaab and you’ve caught all the Indian spies. https://t.co/QSm7TS4tHV— Twitt.Arhum (@arhuml92) January 10, 2023

LMFAOO we're out here in 2023 and Bollywood is still stereotyping Muslims by making Muslim men wear kajal, skull caps,taweez, and those checkered scarfs, representing them as poor and desperate for money, and doing that unnecessary aap janab to the point that it gets too cliche😭 https://t.co/HjIcTjGAzD— f (@ffaryall) January 10, 2023

In reality Siddharth Malhotra would get caught in 2 seconds saying Adab everywhere https://t.co/iUd5vP1EV6 pic.twitter.com/tbL9GulGRs— Raf (@rahffle) January 10, 2023

