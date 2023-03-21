It is highly unlikely you would ever see a herbivore and a carnivore cuddling with each other in the middle of the night. Usually, leopards hunt cows to survive and any friendship is unlikely between the two. But viral photos of a leopard and a cow cuddling in a rural setting in India shows that although unlikely, seeing a kinship between the two animals is not impossible.

It has been more than two decades since the first photographs first made the news. The adult leopard and the cow seem to be relaxed, cuddling and playing with each other in the photos. In fact, according to Oddity Central, the caption of the photographs suggest that the feline was adopted by the cow as a cub and breastfed it. The story behind the photos may have been exaggerated over the years but the pictures are real and tell us that sometimes nature can throw a googly at you and show you that it knows no bounds and miracles are possible.

Pages and websites often post the photographs as news and report it as a new incident when in reality the photos are 21 years old. The photos were first posted by The Times of India on their website.

The website revealed that the story was of a year-old leopard and a three-year-old cow from a village in Gujarat’s Vadodara district. The villagers were often anxious when the leopard used to come and meet the cow but they never interfered as the leopard would seem to come in for an attack but it would gently come and place itself under the cow. Moreover, the leopard also played and cuddled with the cow.

While the leopard used to enjoy its visits, the presence of humans around did not please the feline, compelling it to reduce its frequency of visits. Nonetheless, villagers were amused by this spectacle and surprised as to how did the leopard never think of preying on the cow rather than making it a pal for life.

