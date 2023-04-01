23-Year-Old Earns Rs 28.4 Lakh In 3 Months By Teaching ChatGPT Basics

The popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has surprised the entire world. From students to companies, everybody is using AI applications to make their jobs easier. But, can you imagine that you can also make money by just teaching people how to use it? It’s ironic how the chatbot was once viewed as a threat that could take away jobs, but now it is being used to earn money. According to a Business Insider report, a 23-year-old man named Lance Junck has launched an online course on an education platform.

In just three months, Junck managed to enroll more than 15,000 students from around the world for his ChatGPT Masterclass. Junck offers a “complete guide for beginners" and has earned around $35,000 (around Rs 28.4 lakh). The course has been designed to teach people how to use ChatGPT.

Speaking with the Business Insider, Lance shared that he was blown away by the capabilities of the AI app and said that he wanted to make the bot accessible to everyone. He also mentioned that he saw an opportunity to teach people how to use the tool and designed the online course.

“I think people are kind of afraid of ChatGPT, so I tried to make it warm and exciting and approachable," Lance added.

Lance admitted that he is self-taught and has spent hours on the bot every day, asking it to do things like write an introduction to a novel or product description for certain items to understand it better. He also mentioned that he consumes “every piece of ChatGPT content" on the internet, including articles and posts on LinkedIn, GitHub and Reddit.

The report also stated that the course is more than seven hours long and is now priced at $20 (Rs 1,643) and includes 50 lectures aimed at beginners and took Lance three weeks to record the video classes.

Students who enrolled for Lance’s course are majorly from the US. Many students from India, Japan, Canada, Venezuela, Russia and parts of the Middle East have also joined Junck’s course. At present, Italy has put a temporary ban on ChatGPT. Italy’s data protection agency on Friday cited that the artificial intelligence app did not respect user data and could not verify users’ age.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here