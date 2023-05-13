26-Hour Waiting List For A Date With This AI-Powered Girlfriend

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere. From writing authentic and fresh articles on every topic to now being a girlfriend, AI has become a multipurpose tool that can serve people in various ways. By being a girlfriend, we don’t mean one with a physical body. Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie has unveiled a ChatGPT-powered AI bot that is a near-perfect replica of her and engages in erotic conversations for $1 a minute.

CarynAI is a Snapchat bot that boasts over a thousand boyfriends. It discusses everything from future plans to sexual fantasies, Fortune reported. Marjorie said, “CarynAI will always be there for you.” The fastest-growing Snapchat influencer devised the bot in an effort to “cure loneliness”.

In fact, CarynAI is so popular that people have lined up to land a date. The current waiting list is 26 hours long and 5,000 people have already signed up to chat with the influencer’s AI doppelganger. Marjorie revealed, “In the past 24 hours, CarynAI has skyrocketed. We are up over 1,000% and it’s still climbing. When you have hundreds of millions of views every single month, it’s just not humanly possible to speak to every single viewer,” as the Nebraska-based influencer has over 18 lakh followers on Snapchat.

With the ambition to expand her fanbase and help each one of them feel like Marjorie could be their girl, she invented a new being that could intelligently interact with her devoted followers and cater to as many of them as possible at once.

top videos

To develop CarynAI, programmers analysed thousands of hours of Marjorie’s YouTube content that has now been deleted from the platform and created a personality that could chat and talk like the influencer. Marjorie even incorporated the technology of the AI company Forever Voices to create a voice similar to hers.

The chatbot can be there for all your needs, ranging from being somebody who is comforting and loving to someone you want to rant about a bad day at work.