We often hear about strange animals found on seashores after getting washed away. One such giant sea creature, with a pointed nose, has been spotted on the banks of a deserted beach in Virginia, USA. The length of this creature, a sea ‘dinosaur’, is 3 feet. This comes after a man named Allen Sklar drove across Virginia’s Assateague Island and spotted the creature lying motionless.

Sklar told Newsweek, “I drive the 12 miles of beach about 100 days a year and so see a lot of stuff others don’t. This was the second sturgeon I have seen [dead] in 27 years of driving on the island." It must be noted here that Sklar specialises in Assateague’s wildlife and ecology.

As per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, this “bizarre" sea creature is scientifically an Atlantic sturgeon (nomenclature- Acipenser oxyrinchus oxyrinchus). A sturgeon can reach a length of up to 14 feet and its weight can go up to as high as 800 pounds.

Allen Sklar posted photos of the creature on Facebook and gave details about the animal. “This 37-inch fish is a true member of the dinosaurs. It has no scales only rows of hard plates called scutes. A bottom feeder, it will eat almost anything including clams, mussels and dead fish. Under its chin are four whiskers called barbels which are used to sense the bottom for food. The mouth is hard and bony with no teeth," he wrote.

“This is a small one, researchers have found them up to 160 pounds in the rivers and tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay which can weigh over a thousand pounds in other parts of the world," Sklar further added. He said that this species is almost on the verge of extinction and was put on the endangered species list in 2012.

Atlantic sturgeons belong to the time when dinosaurs roamed the earth and are often called “prehistoric fish" as they date back to more than 120 million years ago. They are anadromous fish which means that they are born in fresh water and then migrate to the oceans.

