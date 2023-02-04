Three sisters named Cate, Eve and Mary caused a furore on social media last year. Reason? They revealed that they are going to tie the nuptial knot with the same man, identified as Stevo from Kenya. Stevo had also boasted of the fact that it is no big deal for him to satisfy the needs of these sisters. Social media users were shocked beyond words that how this kind of practice can be normalised? How were these sisters completely ok with the fact that they are going to spend the rest of their lives with the same man? According to a report published in Daily Star, this is how these sisters, pursuing a career in gospel music met Stevo and decided that they will marry him.

It was Cate who first met Stevo in Kenya and then introduced him to her two sisters. Stevo told the portal that after meeting them, he felt that his love was not made for just one girl. According to him, he was a born polygamous person and now feels blessed with three women in his life. Stevo added that they have been living together for two months now. Stevo also laughed off suggestions that it might be hard work having three ladies on the go, saying: “Why do people doubt the fact of me satisfying three ladies, there is no big deal.”

Social media users wanted to know how these three sisters divide the time to spend with Stevo?

According to Stevo, he has reserved Monday for Mary, Tuesday for Cate and Wednesday for Eve. The three sisters shared with Daily Star how they have set up a strict timetable to let each other know which one of them is going to spend the night with Stevo. They are extremely careful enough that Stevo should not let anyone else into his life apart from them. “The three of us are enough for him and we are not going to allow him to bring another one,” they told the portal, and concluded by saying that it’s a happy family life with Stevo.

Social media users have not taken this news kindly and said that Stevo will have to spend a major chunk of money on family bills and raising children.

