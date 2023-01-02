300 Year Lifespan, Curls for Men: Twitter Thread Reveals Wild Predictions Made in 1923 for 2023

2023 has just started and a very interesting thread which is currently going viral lists a number of predictions for the current year that were made in 1923. Twitter user Paul Fairie started a thread where he shared screenshots from newspapers and magazines that list some very bizarre predictions about the coming year. “A List of Predictions Made in 1923 About 2023," read the caption.

The predictions include: Working days will be four hours long, women will blacken their teeth and shave their heads, radio will replace gasoline, all people will be beautiful. Have a look at the thread:

The work day will be four hours long pic.twitter.com/YFwCYnXJL0— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Women will blacken their teeth and shave their heads pic.twitter.com/nyvMFJBXiz— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

All people will be beautiful pic.twitter.com/k2A6eY6BJ0— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Life expectancy will be 300 years pic.twitter.com/XkJMrEFHh8— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Men will curl their hair pic.twitter.com/nCoPeEiZol— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Canada will have a population of 100 million pic.twitter.com/VrMhOuY6LV— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Utensils will be made of pulp pic.twitter.com/5NCF0mT3J8— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Newspapers will have been out of business for 50 years pic.twitter.com/1l59XTdwEz— Paul Fairie (@paulisci) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Bulgarian mystic and herbalist Baba Vanga known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans made certain predictions about the year 2023. According to her, the biggest astronomical event—a change in the Earth’s orbit—will occur in 2023. This could cause several changes on Earth that could have devastating effects, including a solar storm, which would cause high radiation levels.

Apart from that, she has also predicted the arrival of extraterrestrials on the planet next year and said that they would be hostile, leading to the death of millions. Baba Vanga even talked about experiments on biological weapons being carried out by a superpower, something which would cause destruction. In the wake of a global crisis due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the last prediction cannot be overlooked.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here