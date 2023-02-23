Most people love to eat rice in their daily meals. Several dishes are also prepared from rice flour but do you know that rice flour can be great for your skin too? Rice flour is considered one of the best sources of Vitamin B which not only helps to get rid of many skin problems but also makes the skin glowing and spotless.

So, let us know what are the benefits of using rice flour in a skincare regime and the different types of face packs using rice flour.

Rice flour and aloe vera gel

Rice flour and aloe vera face pack helps in removing dead skin cells as well as reducing excess oil from the skin. To make this face pack, mix 2 spoons of aloe vera gel with 2 spoons of rice flour and apply it on the face. After keeping it on for 20 minutes, wash it off and apply moisturiser to your face. This will make your skin look fresh, glowing and oil-free.

Rice flour and egg

To get rid of facial wrinkles and fine lines, you can try making rice flour and egg face masks. To make this, take the white part from 2 eggs and mix 1 spoon of rice flour in it. Now, apply it on the face and after keeping it on for a few minutes, wash the face with clean water.

Rice flour and green tea

To keep your skin fresh and glowing, you can try a face pack made up of rice flour and green tea. For this, firstly you need to prepare green tea. Put a green tea bag in a cup of hot water. Now, add 2 spoons of rice flour with 1 spoonful of lemon juice and honey to this mixture. Apply the face pack to your face. After keeping it on for 15 to 20 minutes, wash your face with clean water.

Rice flour and tomato juice

To remove the dark spots on the face, you can apply a face pack made from rice flour and tomato. To make this, mix 1 spoon of wheat flour in tomato juice and add 1 spoon of rice flour in it. Now, apply the pack to your face. After 20 minutes, wash your face. Try this two times a week and your face will look glowing and spotless.

