4-Foot-Long Crocodile Enters Madhya Pradesh Village, Rescued By Officials

Residents of a village in Madhya Pradesh were left terrified when a 4-foot-long crocodile entered a village in Shivpuri district after emerging from a nearby dam. After being alerted, a team from the Forest Department went to the location and rescued the crocodile. It was freed back into the nearby Mohini Dam after being saved by the officials.

According to reports, a four-foot-long crocodile entered Suda village after emerging from Mohni Dam, three kilometres from Narwar. There was chaos all over the village and the locals informed the Forest Department about this right away. Following this, a team of officials, including deputy ranger Satish Maurya, forest guards Sunil Kushwaha, Kapil Sharma and Mithun, arrived at the location. They immediately began to rescue the crocodile and, after much effort, were able to capture it.

According to the officials, whenever any animal enters the village or community, it should be reported to the department without being tampered with. Any villager who attempts to capture a wild animal without proper training runs the risk of hurting both the wild animal and himself.

This is not the first time that Madhya Pradesh has witnessed something like this. Earlier, Shivpuri residents were alarmed when an eight-foot-long crocodile entered a residential area in the neighbourhood. According to the reports, the reptile was spotted at a colony close to the Old Bus Stand.

The animal was seen roaming around the colony in a video that went viral on social media. Residents captured its movements on camera. It was eventually cornered and caught by the forest department team after an hour-long attempt, as it walked around the colony.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ajay Bhargava, the crocodile was eventually released in the Sankhya Sagar Lake by the rescue team from the Madhav National Park, reported the Hindustan Times.

