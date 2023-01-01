42-year-old Physically Challenged Poetess Boora Rajeswari Passes Away

42-year-old physically challenged poetess Boora Rajeswari, whose inspiring story was published as a lesson to the students who have been pursuing Telugu as their second language in Maharashtra Intermediate course, passed away due to illness at her residence in Sircilla town of Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana.

Rajeswari was born as a third child to a weavers’ family in Sai Nagar of Sircilla town. She was unable move till she was 15-year-old. Defying all odds, Rajeswari started writing poems using her toes with the encouragement from her parents Sambaiah and Anasuya. By writing as many as 700 poems in her mother tongue Telugu, she became ‘Sircilla Rajeswari’. She was inspired by the writings of popular movie lyricist Suddala Ashok Teja.

After getting to know about the literary brilliance of Rajeswari, the movie lyricist along with his wife Nirmala met the poetess and personally appreciated her works in poetry. As recognition to her creativity in poetry, Suddala Ashok Teja brought a book called ‘Sircilla Rajeswari Kavithalu’ through Suddala Foundation. The movie lyricist also honoured her with award which was named after his father Suddala Hanumanthu and Janakamma.

Impressed with her outstanding works in the Telugu poetry, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the officials concerned to deposit an amount of Rs 40 lakh on her name. The state government also allotted her a 2BHK house at KCR colony in Mandepalli of Tangallapally mandal. The government also paying her an amount of Rs.10,000 as monthly pension.

Sircilla Rajeswari, who inspired many by writing as many as 700 poems using her toes by defying all odds though she was confined to bed due to her inability to move, last her breath at her residence in Sircilla after making an indelible mark in Telugu literature.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here