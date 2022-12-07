57-Year-Old Woman Pays Rs 2 Lakh To Relationship Coach To Find Love Again

It is often said that love can happen at any age. Although the twenties or thirties are generally considered the right age to find love and settle down by many, a lot of people find love at a later stage in their life. In a similar turn of events, a 57-year-old woman was left heartbroken and single after her 23-year-long marriage came to an end. She then took to a dating app to find love and it paid off.

The Mirror reported that Isabella Arpino, a resident of Eastcote, northwest London, spotted an Australian relationship coach named Jake Maddock on TikTok and paid him £2,000, roughly Rs 2 lakh, to help her find love online. He slowly helped her build her confidence and prepared her well to face the world of dating.

After several group counselling sessions, 12 failed dates and 3 dating apps, she finally found the love of her life, Ian Clegg. The 60-year-old man moved more than 400 kilometres to be with her. Isabella told the news outlet that she felt strange about finding Jake, a “straight-talking young Australian man,” and letting him turn her life around, but she was glad it all worked out.

The mother-of-three never expected herself to be in such a position in her late fifties, where she would have to find love again. Isabella, who had been alone for four years, was ultimately persuaded to sign up for Match.com, Zoosk, and Bumble by her 24-year-old daughter. “I started looking for love but I felt really sad. It’s not easy dating later on in life, especially when you’ve had a long relationship,” shared Isabella.

The 57-year-old revealed that she was hesitant at first to pay Jake such a huge amount and was scared that it might turn out to be a scam. However, she had no confidence and was broken, which made her take the leap of faith.

