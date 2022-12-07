6 Brides In UP Villages Desert Their Husbands And Return Home; The Reason Is Baffling

Villages in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh are faced with an unprecedented problem, which is causing the daughters-in-law to leave their ‘Sasural’ and return to their homes. Not just that, no woman wants to get married and come to these villages. And no, it is not over family disputes and neither are these villages haunted. Well, they just happen to be infested with flies. And by that, we mean thousands of them.

At least six brides of Badhaiyan Purwa village have returned to their maternal homes in one year because they have been fed up with the number of flies in the area. The villages of Badhaiyan Purwa, Kuian, Patti, Dahee, Salempur, Fatehpur, Jhal Purwa, Naya Gaon, Deoriya and Ekghara are infested with flies, and the news of the same has spread far and wide over the adjoining regions in Uttar Pradesh. No woman wants to get married in these villages and that is why single men here have a tough time finding a bride.

It all started in 2014 when a poultry farm opened in the area. This attracted swarms of flies, which over the last few years have increased to thousands. Badhaiyan Purwa village is the nearest to the poultry farm, with the maximum outbreak of flies. The residents of this village have been protesting, holding a dharna outside the village against the uncontrollable fly infestation. Even women are participating in them.

According to the village’s head, Vikas Kumar, the fly problem has gotten out of hand to the point where it is now causing arguments and rifts in relationships. He also said that there has been no marriage in the area in one year. Manoj Kumar, superintendent of Ahirori CHC, stated that numerous camps and awareness campaigns have been organised. According to him, no patterns of diseases caused by flies have been seen in the villages.

