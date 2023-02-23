Ever faced the disappointment of reaching your destination a couple of minutes late and having to go back home? Japan Airlines can relate. One airliner from this carrier had to return to its departure airport because it missed the destination airport’s final landing time – 10 pm– by a few minutes. Over 300 passengers headed to Fukuoka found themselves back to square one, even after a 7-hour ordeal covering over 500 miles (roughly 800 km) Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported that the restriction on landing after 10 pm at the Fukuoka airport had been put in place to avoid noise disturbances.

When passengers boarded flight JL331 from Haneda Airport in Tokyo on February 19, they believed they would travel for around 2 hours before reaching Fukuoka. Their problems began when the departure got delayed by an hour and a half, with the flight originally scheduled to leave at 6.30 pm, only managing to take off at 8 pm. The JAL told Asahi Shimbun newspaper that the delay was caused by a last-minute change of aircraft and bad weather. Either way, around two hours after its departure, the plane was hovering over the Fukuoka airport. Unfortunately, landing there is only allowed before 10 pm. JL331 had missed that deadline. So, it had to turn back.

The plane set on a long journey back to Tokyo. Only, it did not have enough fuel to do that. The flight had to stop at the Kansai Airport around 280 miles (roughly 450 km) from Fukuoka) around 11 pm for refuelling. Following that, and some maintenance work, it finally took off from there at 1.45 am on February 20. Once the plane landed in Haneda at 2.50 am, covering around 270 miles (roughly 400 km) this time around, Japan Airlines claims that it arranged for cab fares and hotel rooms for all passengers. They were finally able to reach Fukuoka on a one-off flight that same day.

Officials at Fukuoka International Airport Co. told The Asahi Shimbun that planes are prohibited from landing at the airport after 10 at night due to noise concerns for area residents. They said that although flights can be allowed to land after that deadline due to unavoidable delays, they said they did not consider JL331’s tardiness “unavoidable".

The Airline told Insider that its plane was pre-approved for landing at 9.56 pm, but declined permission when it arrived.

