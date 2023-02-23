Neighbouring Bhutan has taken a step towards modernising its digital infrastructure. The Himalayan kingdom has just found its first-ever digital citizen. According to the news agency ANI, by onboarding, the Bhutan National Digital Identity (NDI) mobile wallet, Royal Highness The Gyalsey (Prince) Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck has become the first digital citizen of Bhutan. The system in question uses cutting-edge technology to provide citizens with safe and verifiable credentials that can prove their identity.

The Bhutan NDI is based on the “self-sovereign identity" model, which in turn relies on the framework provided by the Decentralised Identity (DID) technology. It has been designed to accord people greater control over their personal information, allowing them to limit who can access it. ensuring their privacy and protection.

The development of Bhutan NDI was made possible through a partnership between GovTech Bhutan and Bhutan-based DHI InnoTech. The company’s director, Ujjwal Dahal described the project as “important" and “pioneering."

“Bhutan NDI will ensure that citizens and residents can access the services they need in a secure and efficient manner,” Dahal was quoted as saying.

Jigme Tenzing, acting secretary for GovTech Bhutan, expressed his delight in a statement, saying “we are honoured and privileged to have His Royal Highness as the first digital citizen of Bhutan." The seven-year-old Prince is the eldest son of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and thus, the heir apparent to the throne. Tenzing added that the launch of the system “is a major step forward in transforming the way services are delivered in both the public and private sectors."

Media reports further stated that India has been consistently supporting Bhutan’s efforts to establish a digital infrastructure. The two nations are collaborating on various technology initiatives. This includes the construction of Bhutan’s third international internet gateway, with the Indian government facilitating a concessional rate to reduce the cost of its operation.

Under Bhutan’s flagship programme ‘Digital Drukul,’ an optical fibre backbone has been provided at the village level across all 20 districts of the country. As the country continues to expand its digital capabilities, this latest development marks a major milestone in Bhutan’s journey towards a digital future.

