7-Year-old Tweet 'Predicting' Messi's FIFA World Cup Win Has Stumped Football Fans

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a historic win over France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Messi won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for the second time and many on the Internet said that the GOAT debate has finally been settled. However, amid all the social media frenzy, one tweet which has made a comeback after seven years has stumped the internet. Twitter user José Miguel Polanco took to the social media platform and shared how 34-year-old Lionel Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. The tweet dates back to March 21, 2015. “December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years," read the tweet. Have a look:

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years.— José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

“The number of people who put the reminder in the tweet scares me, at the end of the year they are going to lynch me I am going to stay in Qatar with a tunic as the doc said," read another tweet by him. As per one Twitter user, Jose made his tweet right at the moment when the World Cup final date was announced. However, it is still of the question how he knew that Argentina will make it to the finals. Here are a few responses:

We've heard "football is a religion" many times before but didn't realize it had genuine prophets. https://t.co/4CwcAoTXAj— Andrea ♡ Wokémon (@FeoUltima) December 19, 2022

Ok ok… You called it first https://t.co/r59LyuRk72— Jeff Boivin (@lagwagon1979) December 19, 2022

this is so slay https://t.co/zPRcaycWwi— Minji wit da good hurr (@minjeanseu) December 19, 2022

This guy is a time traveller hahahaha https://t.co/6h4CUazap4— Abudi Alsagoff (@AbudiAlsagoff) December 18, 2022

Messi had a memorable World Cup campaign in Qatar as he netted 7 goals and provided three assists to light up the tournament and revived Argentina’s campaign after their shock defeat in the opener against Saudi Arabia.

The final match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time. In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance.

