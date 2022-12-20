70-Year-Old Vietnamese Woman Gets Third Graduation Degree, Inspires Many

College might make anyone think about young men and women strolling through the campus where the elderly people are only professors. However, the times are changing and even the elderly are setting an example by acquiring prestigious educational degrees. The recent case of Huynh Thi Thu, a retired teacher in Tinh Thoi Commune, Cao Lanh City, Dong Thap Province in Vietnam is a testimony to this statement.

Huynh’s desire to gain knowledge can be gauged from the fact that she earned her third bachelor’s degree in the Chinese language at the age of 70. She got her first two graduate degrees in Sino-Vietnamese and English subjects. According to reports, Huynh is a former teacher at Cao Huu Lau Middle School in Cao Lanh City.

The journey of Huynh’s college life started when she completed her graduation in Southern Vietnam in 1973. Despite completing their graduation, she had an ardent desire to return and obtain a bachelor’s degree in literature. To accomplish this objective, Huynh started working in Can Tho’s neighbouring province- Vinh Long. However, due to her problems, she had to put her dreams on hold and her objective remained unfulfilled.

Despite this major roadblock, Huynh remained undeterred and started teaching at Kim Hong School (now Kim Hong Middle School), Dong Thap in 1990. Besides teaching, she had the twin advantage of serving her mother in Kim Hong as well.

Luck favoured her and she obtained a bachelor’s degree in English at Dong Thap University in 1997. Later Huynh shifted to Pham Huu Lau Middle School and worked there as a teacher until retirement in 2007.

What prompted Huynh to start her career in education after so many years of her retirement? She lost her parents, who encouraged her for achieving dreams and aspirations. “mStudying helps satisfy my language research passion and integrate into the modern and progressive era," Huynh told a portal.

Huynh said that she saw Dong Thap University announcing its enrollment plan for a part-time course in 2018. She opted for a Chinese major and excelled in her studies.

