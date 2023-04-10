74-year-old Karnataka Woman Defies Age by Riding Bicycle in a Saree, Inspiring Story Wins Hearts

Witness the amazing Jyotsna Kagal as she whooshes past you on her bicycle, displaying incredible skill and love for her newfound passion. Despite being 74 years old, Jyotsna proves that age is just a number and that one can pursue their dreams and passions at any stage of life.

Growing up in Bankikodla village of Gokarna in Uttara Kannada, Jyotsna had always been fascinated by bicycles and watched men and boys riding them with wonder. At the age of 14, she managed to borrow bicycles from her neighbours and taught herself how to ride. Her love for pedaling never faded, and she continues to enjoy it to this day, inspiring others to pursue their passions regardless of their age.

When she began working as an anganwadi worker, she purchased her first bicycle in 1968, as until then she had been riding boys’ bicycles. Only after purchasing her own bike did she ride a ladies’ bicycle. She upgraded her cycle in 1988 and bought a new one, which she still pedals today. In 1976, Jyotsna even caught a thief by chasing him on her bicycle, which remains her favorite adventure on the gear.

The most remarkable aspect of this septuagenarian’s (person between 70 to 79 years old) “cycle savaari" (bicycle ride) is that she does it effortlessly while wearing a saree. The way she starts her ride and moves around on the bicycle, competing with the wind, demonstrates her friendship with the machine after all these years and how gracefully she has mastered it.

Married to a soldier, Jyotsna’s relationship with her bicycle has continued seamlessly throughout the years. Her son is now a school teacher, and after retiring from her job at Anganwadi, Jyotsna began working as a pigmy deposit collector. She starts her day with yoga and meditation and then works a bit on her own farm. After that, she hops on her bicycle and visits people’s houses to collect pigmy deposits and teach them better ways to save money. Jyotsna even holds the record of being the first female president of Mahabaleshwara Co-operative Society in Gokarna for a remarkable nine years.

“My cycle has kept me away from health issues," says a visibly happy Jyotsna. “My life wouldn’t have been this happy and lively if not for this cycle," she adds, zooming away into the lanes of Bankikodla.

