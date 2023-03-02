Unless in a biology class, one usually avoids talking about urine and faeces. The waste excreted from our body daily is deemed disgusting but did you know that urine was used in several ways in ancient times that aren’t as popular today? Here are 8 strange uses of urine:

Leather

You will be surprised to know that urine was once used to make leather. Years ago, artisans used human or horse urine to make leather. The skin of the animal was soaked in the urine so that it could be softened and the hair follicles on the skin could come off easily. However, the use of vast amounts of urine made the factories smell very foul, and they had to be established outside the city.

Washing clothes

If leather wasn’t enough, this fact will shock you. Urine was used by ancient people to wash clothes. Urea present in urine turns into ammonia when given enough time. Ammonia is considered an excellent cleansing agent — the reason behind urine being used previously for washing clothes. Ammonia can remove grease and oil stains very easily.

To dye clothes

Urine was used to dye clothes in ancient times. After old urine got converted to ammonia, colour was added to the solution. Ammonia in the urine would help clothes dye well and that too for a long time.

Cleaning teeth

Ancient Romans used to brush their teeth with urine. According to the Edmonton Journal, the Romans had a habit of using human and animal urine as mouthwash. While ammonia can help whiten teeth, the process is now deemed disgusting and was discontinued once toothpaste was developed.

Antiseptic

Urine was used as a disinfectant and to clean wounds. It was used as an antiseptic to clean wounds until cleansing agents were developed.

To build houses

A 2018 experiment conducted by researchers from the University of Cape Town resulted in the making of bio-bricks and urine was used in the process. The researchers first collected urine using a special fertiliser-making urinal installed in a bathroom at the university. Then they took the liquid left over after the fertiliser was removed and mixed it with sand and a strain of bacteria that produces an enzyme called urease.

To make generator

Three school girls made a urine-powered backup generator in 2012. The generator had an electric cell which used to break urine into hydrogen and generate electricity from it. 1 litre of urine could provide 6 hours of electricity through the generator.

Gunpowder

Urine was also used to make gunpowder for guns, cannons, etcetera. During the American Civil War, the Confederate Army ordered women to store their urine to make gunpowder. Gunpowder was made from potassium nitrate, which was also known as saltpetre. Urine was collected and lime and wood ash were added to it and then left to rot for 2 years. The dry compound was known as saltpetre.

