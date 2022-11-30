8-Year-Old Boy Dragged to Death in Front of His Parents by a Crocodile in Costa Rica

A child being hauled to death in front of his parents is the worst. It’s hard to describe the gruesome incident which took the life of their dear ones. Sadly, one such incident occurred in Costa Rica when an 8-year-old boy was dragged to death in front of his parents by a crocodile. The young child was spending time with his family at a riverside when he was decapitated by the reptile before being dragged underwater.

According to the NY Post, Costa Rican boy Julio Otero Fernandez visited the Marina River near his home in the city of Limon on October 30. He was spending some time with his four siblings, parents, and other relatives when the horrific incident occurred. Reportedly, it was around 2 PM when Julio was standing in knee-deep water when the massive crocodile lunged at him. The reptile ripped off his head before dragging him to the depths of the river, never to be spotted again.

The child’s parents, mother Margini Fernandez Flores and father Don Julio Otero, were left helpless when they found the beast taking the life of their child in a blink of an eye. “The hardest thing for my wife was seeing the crocodile float away with my son’s body,” Otero said.

The couple reportedly informed the cops only to “feel abandoned by the authorities". Otero claimed that cops refused to shoot the animal as they didn’t have the authority to open fire.

Meanwhile, a month after the child’s death, an unidentified hunter allegedly shot and killed a crocodile in that area. On cutting open the reptile’s stomach, the locals found strands of hair and bone fragments in its body which they believed belonged to Julio. However, the local authorities are still to take the human remains for DNA testing for its identification.

Julio, along with his family, moved to Costa Rica four years ago to work on a banana plantation. But the grieved family is planning to move back to Nicaragua to keep their children safe from animals that are protected in Costa Rica. “I will not stay here because they protect these animals and they are capable of leaving the river to attack more people,” Julio’s mom (Flores) said.

