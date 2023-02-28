Eight hundred young men and women entered a new life as they tied the knot at a mass wedding organised by the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) at a small hamlet on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border on Sunday. Interestingly, the event organised by a Muslim youth organisation on the premises of the Padanthara Markaz at Padanthorai, near Gudalur in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, had 74 brides and grooms from non-Muslim communities.

SYS is an Islamic youth organization affiliated with All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama and Kerala Muslim Jamaat. The 69-year-old organisation originated in Kerala under the patronage of Indian Grand Mufti Sheikh Aboobecker Ahmad popularly known as Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar.

The religious scholars supervised the Nikah rites (of the Muslim couples) and the marriage rites of the 74 brides and grooms from other communities (Hindu and Christian) took place at the neighbouring Muthumariyamman temple and a church. After the religious rites, the Hindu and Christian couples joined their Muslim friends at a massive pandal prepared in the courtyard of the Padanthara Markaz.

“I couldn’t hold my tears seeing such a wonderful moment. Emotions of fulfilment and communal harmony overwhelmed me, like thousands of others who witnessed the event," Jamal Karulai, district secretary of the Kerala Muslim Jamat told The Hindu.

Devarshola Abdussalam Musliar organised the event for the fifth time in the economically backward village. Five editions of the mass wedding were held since 2014, and 1,520 poor couples became the beneficiaries. The event also marked the 30th anniversary of the Padanthara Markaz.

Apart from clothes and other personal expenses, five sovereigns of gold were given to each couple. “Philanthropists from different parts helped us conduct this community wedding,” said the Musliar.

Top leaders of the Kerala Muslim Jamat, including Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, E. Sulaiman Musliar and Ponmala Abdul Khader Musliar, greeted the couples. Kanthapuram greeted them through videoconference, while the others led the ceremonies at Padanthorai.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E. Sulaiman Musliar presided over the function. Ponmala Abdul Khader Musliar inaugurated the function. Samastha vice president Syed Ali Bafaqi Thangal led the prayer. Samastha secretary Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi delivered the keynote address.

