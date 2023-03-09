An Australian fitness enthusiast created history by breaking the Guinness World Record for performing most pull-ups in 24 hours. Jaxon Italiano attempted the record in Sydney, New South Wales, and completed 8,008 pull-ups within 24 hours. What made his achievement more special is that it was done to raise money for a Dementia charity group in Australia. On his fundraising page, Italiano explained his aim of raising $1 for every pull-up he manages to do. He urged viewers to support the cause and his efforts to help him by making donations to reach his goal.

“All funds raised will support the work of Dementia Australia to provide vital support services for people living with dementia, their families, and carers. These services include counseling, support groups, education, and training,” he expressed. Along with smashing the previous record of 7,715 pull-ups in a day, Italiano also managed to break the 12-hour record with 5,900 pull-ups. In a heart-warming note shared on Instagram, the man revealed he ended his attempt with about 3.5 hours to spare, admitting that his body was extremely exhausted.

Italiano confirmed that he put his body to text after putting himself under vigorous training for eight months. “Wow. That was messed up. After 8 months of training, I decided to put my body to the test and give it a crack at breaking the Guinness World Record for the Most Pull Ups in 24 hours. It certainly wasn’t without its difficulties but I am proud to say that I was able to set a new world record with 8008 pull-ups whilst also breaking the 12-hour record with 5900 pull-ups. I had to unfortunately leave the last 3.5 hours unused as I had completely exhausted myself. A big thank you to everyone who was involved and supported me along the way,” he wrote.

A barrage of internet users lauded Italino’s effort in the comments section of the post. A user said, “You’re a hero by true sense buddy lots of mad respect for you… You’re an inspiration.” Another commented, “Bro you made us proud.” One more joined, “Well done mate! Huge huge achievement!” Meanwhile, a user added, “Congratulations Jaxon! Such an achievement.”

It was on November 15 last year when Jaxon Italiano made the world record.

