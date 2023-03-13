Candies and croissants came to the rescue of a US octogenarian. An 81-year-old man, who was stuck in a snowbank for almost a week, survived only on a few snacks he had in his car. Jerry Jouret, a former NASA employee, was on his three-hour trip from his home in Big Pine, California to his family house in Gardenville, Nevada when he lost control of his vehicle and got partially buried in a snowbank along a constrained route.

The incident took place on February 24, according to CNN. The mathematician was unable to get his car out of the thick blanket of snow and resorted to staying inside his vehicle until the storm settled enough for him to get help.

The Air Force veteran hardly had anything to keep himself warm apart from a hotel bath towel and a light quilt amidst the storm but was smart enough to conserve the remaining gas and battery power of his SUV to be able to drive back once he had the first chance. He only turned his car on for short intervals to stay warm.

A series of snowstorms led to about 3 feet of snowfall and many areas of California even had a power outage in thousands of homes for a few days.

Jouret’s grandson talked to CNN and said, “He’s a pretty small man. He doesn’t have a whole lot of meat on his bones.” However, the kid agreed that his grandfather was “a very smart man” due to which he survived for a week. Jouret survived the entire time by eating the few snacks he had in his vehicle including croissants and candies. He even rolled down his window occasionally to eat snow.

While Jouret tried his best to save his battery, it died on the third day of his survival adventure when he was rolling up his electric window, the grandson revealed. This led to the window remaining partially open by a few inches for the rest of the duration.

The old mathematician was only searched for after February 28, when the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received “a callout for a missing person”, according to their Facebook post.

