88-year-old Punjab Man Wins Rs 5 Crore Lottery After Buying Tickets For 40 Years

An 88-year-old man lucked out and won Rs 5 crore after buying lottery tickets for over 35 years. Hailing from Punjab’s Derabassi, Mahant Dwarka Dass won the Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery. He had migrated from Pakistan, along with his family in 1947. While speaking to news agency ANI, Mahant said, “I am feeling happy. I have been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my Dera." Mahant’s son Narender Kumar Sharma said his father gave money to his grandson to buy the lottery ticket and he won. “We are all very happy," he said.

Mahant looks after a local dera and said that he will donate half the money to the dera. “I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my ‘Dera’." Mahant Dwarka Dass said.

However, there is a twist in the story. Mahant will not be getting the full amount of the lottery as the prize will be subjected to the tax deduction. According to Assistant Lottery Director, there will be 30% tax deduction from Rs 5 crore.

“Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on Jan 16. He (Dwarka Dass) won the first prize of Rs 5 Cr. After completing the prescribed procedure, the amount will be given to him after deducting 30% tax," Karam Singh, Assistant Lottery Director told ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier, a enya Sloan, a US woman, was in for a massive shock — a pleasant one — after she won two lotteries in a month.

The 40-year-old won her first lottery to the tune of Rs 8 crore. A few weeks later, she won Rs 16 crore in another lottery. Following her massive victories, people started calling her the luckiest woman in the world. Salon was surprised and happy at the same time. But she did not know more surprises were waiting for her. For the first lottery ticket, Kenya invested only Rs 800. After winning the lottery, she shared that she had never thought of winning in her entire life. She bought one again and she was lucky again.

