89-Year-Old Florida Woman Celebrates Her Graduation Day After Finishing Her Master’s

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 11:43 IST

Delhi, India

An army wife and breast cancer survivor, Joan is now using her creative writing degree to write an autobiography of her life.

She first completed her associate degree from a community college, and then completed her bachelor’s degree at the age of 84.

A Florida woman has become a symbol of inspiration for people after she earned her Master’s degree at the age of 89. The woman, named Joan Donovan, is also a great-grandmother, got an advanced degree in English and creative writing online from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). She could not go to college due to lack of money in the family, she told SNHU. Joan said that she was thrilled about her graduation day celebration. “I am honoured. I’m overwhelmed, and your kindness means a lot,” she expressed. Her table was decorated with balloons, cupcakes, a bouquet and a bag of gifts.

Joan revealed that she couldn’t pursue education after high school, as she was “told there was no money in the family to send me to college.” She decided to resume her studies when her six children moved away from home to lead their own lives.

She first completed her associate degree from a community college and then completed her bachelor’s degree at the age of 84. “Then I said, ‘why not keep going?” she said but her college lacked the flexibility for her to be able to pursue the degree on campus due to her inability to attend the evening classes. She then enrolled in the college her granddaughter attended, in an online master’s in creative writing program.

SNHU Assistant Vice President of Communications, Laura Keen, said to Joan: “On behalf of President LeBlanc and everyone at Southern New Hampshire University, we’re so proud of you. Congratulations on earning your Master’s degree.” The college sent a representative to Florida to present her framed diploma to her. She posed with it wearing a cap and a gown, surrounded by her family.

An army wife and breast cancer survivor, Joan is now using her creative writing degree to write an autobiography of her life. She said she is drawing from her experiences in SNHU’s capstone course along the way.

first published:January 09, 2023, 11:43 IST
last updated:January 09, 2023, 11:43 IST
