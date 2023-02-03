If you are one who has nerves of steel and doesn’t get scared very easily, some of the most haunted places in India are worth visiting for you. These places have eerie vibes which promise to bring a combination of chills, fear and excitement. So, pack your bags and get ready to explore places that only daredevils can muster up the courage to explore.

But beware, exploring these places is not for the faint-hearted. Take a look at nine of the most haunted places in India:

Aleya Ghost Lights, West Bengal

West Bengal has its fair share of haunted places like Aleya Ghost Lights. As per reports, these lights emerge mostly in the marshy regions of West Bengal and Bangladesh and have caused many deaths in fishermen’s communities.

Fern Hill Hotel, Ooty

One of the famous haunted places in India, Fern Hill Hotel, was constructed in 1844 and it served as the summer residence for the Maharaja of Mysore. It was shut down for some time due to reports of paranormal activities. A bizarre incident related to this hotel happened when the film Raaz was being shot and the team saw a girl singing in the final footage, according to reports. The catch is that she was not present during the filming.

National Library, Kolkata

This magnificent building in Kolkata has been known to be haunted for many centuries. A mysterious chamber was discovered in this building in 2010 which increased the speculations that this building is infested with ghostly activities.

Three Kings Church, Goa

This church is said to be haunted because of King Holger Avlunger and the spirits of two other kings who wanted to rule Cansaulim. King Holger hatched a plan and killed the other two kings by giving them poisoned food. He also died by eating the same food in a bid to escape painful killing by locals.

Agrasen Ki Baoli

This place has the reputation of being one of the haunted places in New Delhi. Reportedly, the water of the baoli (stepwell) was black in colour and it lured the people to jump in.

GP Block, Meerut

Instances of women wearing red garments showing up in their ghostly form have been reported from in and around GP Block, Meerut. Others have reported seeing four men drinking inside the property or on its rooftop.

Mukesh Mills, Mumbai

It is believed to be one of the scariest sites in Mumbai and according to legends, the voice of a yesteryears actress suddenly changed during the shooting of a film at this place. She then warned crew members to stay away from the mill.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

There are quite a few stories related to this fort located in Alwar district, Rajasthan. According to the first legend, King Madho Singh had built this fort and its shadow fell on an ascetic named Bala Nath due to which it was doomed. Another narrates that this fort was cursed by a magician who fell in love with a princess.

