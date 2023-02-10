Dribbling a basketball appears to be a straightforward exercise that requires hand-eye coordination. However, maintaining this synchronisation when blindfolded takes skill. With his passion, Henry Speedwell, an elementary school student, broke a Guinness World Record.

Blindfolded, Henry Speedwell, a nine-year-old kid from Chicago, succeeded in dribbling a basketball for 1 hour, 20 minutes and 1 second. Christian Roberto López Rodrguez, a prolific record-breaker, had previously held the title for the “longest duration dribbling a basketball blindfolded," which Henry Speedwell shattered on February 13, 2021, by a margin of 13 minutes.

Speedwell accomplished the milestone on Tuesday in the Mount Greenwood Elementary School gymnasium in front of his instructors, close family members, and classmates who cheered for him.

His performance was made much more remarkable by the fact that he raised $2,800 (roughly Rs 2.31 lakh) for cancer research. His grandfather James “Jay" Canna, who passed away from cancer the previous year, served as the inspiration for him to raise money for the cause.

After Speedwell began to dribble the basketball for more than 45 minutes, his mother Jessica told The Beverly Review newspaper that she was worried about her son’s health since she could see that he was growing weary.

In a Facebook post, the school commended Speedwell and included a photo of him attempting to break the world record while wearing blindfolds and wrote, “Congratulations to Henry S who broke a world record for dribbling a basketball blindfolded. Old record time was 67 minutes & Henry dribbled for 80 minutes straight. His dedication & mental toughness should be an inspiration to us all." The post’s comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages for Speedwell.

Earlier last month, Guinness World Records shared a video of Zion Clark, a US citizen who has officially proclaimed the quickest man on two hands. The American athlete who is specially abled and without legs broke the world record for the fastest 20-meter walk in 2021, clocking in at 4.78 seconds.

Meet Zion Clark, the fastest man on two hands 💪 pic.twitter.com/AVPNlT0cIT— Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 22, 2023

In 2022, the athlete set two further Guinness World Records. In October 2022, he set records for both the maximum number of push-ups completed in three minutes and the highest box jump accomplished with the hands at a famous Los Angeles gym.

