9-year-old Finds 15-Million-year-old Megalodon Shark Tooth On Maryland Beach in US

This Christmas, nine-year-old Molly Sampson from the US found what she had been looking for for a long time. Well, it’s not a toy or anything else a child her age would be excited to find, but it is a massive 5-inch megalodon shark tooth. Molly, a budding palaeontologist, who had been out hunting for fossils along Maryland’s Calvert Beach, on Christmas morning discovered a tooth the size of her hand.

Molly’s mother, Alicia Sampson put out a Facebook post that spoke about how Molly and her sister Natalie asked for insulated chest waders as a Christmas present since they wanted to step up their shark tooth-hunting spree like professionals. The sisters were accompanied by their Father Bruce Sampson while searching at the beach.

The caption to the post read, “I’m pretty sure Molly is feeling like this is the best Christmas ever. Her and Natalie asked for insulated waders to go sharkstooth hunting like professionals…. then of course first thing they do is put them on and go out hunting. Look at the size of the tooth Molly just found this tooth was in the water, so thanks to the waders she got the best part of her present!! In the pic of todays treasure – top row is Molly’s, middle is Natalie’s , bottom is Bruce.”

Molly holding the megalodon tooth, the little girl posing with her father and sister, and the family’s collection of fossil teeth were among the images that accompanied the caption. The Guardian said that Molly wanted to search for teeth and other fossils so she could use them to create necklaces once the family had more jewellery-making supplies.

Molly’s discovery was taken to the Calvert Marine Museum, which established it was a shark tooth from the now-extinct megalodon shark that once thrived in oceans until it went extinct around 3.5 million years ago. According to The Washington Post, Stephen Godfrey, curator of palaeontology at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, examined the tooth and the age of the sediment where it was found, to conclude that it was likely from a shark that was between 45 and 50 feet long and was around 15 million years old.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here