In India, you might often see women adorning gold ornaments. From newlyweds to old people, gold jewellery is a staple tradition in Indian households. Not only women but some men from affluent families also wear jewellery as a symbol of pride. A classic example is that of the late music composer Bappi Lahiri. Recently, a Chinese man flaunting gold ornaments worth more than 800,000 yuan or Rs 94 lakh has caught social media users by surprise. Strangely enough, this 90-year-old man is even getting marriage proposals, after a video of him wearing such exorbitant gold accessories surfaced online.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the unidentified 90-year-old wearing chunky golden ornaments, priced at a hefty amount, has been getting various courtship offers, ever since a video of him went immensely viral. In the viral clip, dropped on February 27, the elderly man was seen showing off his jewels in front of a crowd of onlookers at a shop in Southeast China’s Fujian Province, more specifically in Zhangzhou.

The video revealed the senior citizen sporting two heavy-weight gold bangles, a gold-plated bracelet, accompanied by a striking gold ring on his left hand. Quite nonchalantly, he removed his bangle, which bore an unmissable resemblance to a thick gold bar, and put it on display for the masses. The man claimed that the bangle weighed about 2 kg.

The 90-year-old Chinese resident later boasted of owning a gold belt at home. However, he was forced to leave it at his house, upon the instruction of his family members. As per South China Morning Post, some self-proclaimed experts among Internet users were confident that the bracelet was carved out from pure gold after the piece of jewellery landed on the table with a heavy thud.

The Chinese social media were left amused and baffled at the same time after the visual footage emerged on their social media websites. Hilarious responses soon surfaced on the sites. While one of the comments read, “My grandma is single. She would like to meet him,” another quipped, “He’s not an old man. He is my baby.”

It is important to note that since 2013, China has become the largest gold consumer in the world. According to China Daily, over the past ten years, the nation’s consumption of precious gold metal reached an average of 945 tonnes annually.

