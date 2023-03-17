Putting a smile on a child’s face is something incredibly precious. This man just won the Internet for making a bunch of kids grin by being silly. The clip shared on Instagram showed a man just acting silly in front of a bunch of kids. The video opens with a man performing a cool act on the sidewalk. In the next frame, the camera pans to a daycare building. We cna spot children glued to the window watching him with smiles on their faces. The clip just went on to prove that there is nothing more beautiful than bringing a smile to someone’s face. The caption read, “Daycare children enjoy watching this man be silly for them from across the street. It’s the small things indeed. Love this!”

People loved every moment of the clip. Many remarked that life was all about the joy people spread around them. Others said that nothing was sweeter than making kids smile. A user wrote, “Making kids smile and laugh is one of the top joys in life, probably because you get to be a kid again, being silly and being yourself, and it’s actually appreciated by someone instead of judged. It just does something to your soul.”

“One little twist and everyone has something nice to tell. That’s awesome!” another comment read.

A person wrote, “Love this! This act of kindness and silliness from a total stranger making these kids happy and jumping for joy is absolutely precious and adorable. God bless him always.”

It is not only adults who are bringing smiles to children’s faces. Sometimes, it is the other way around as well. After all, kids are one of the most gentle souls out there. They are bound to do something that makes their adorable selves slip out and it turns too cute to handle. Just like this kid is making everyone’s day on the Internet with a heart-warming note for his mother. A Twitter user shared a note written by her child. While she did not share the exact reason why her kid left her the note, it did not make it any less heart-warming. The roughly scribbled note read, “Dear Mom I am sorry if you had a ruf day”. To make things more adorable, there were two tiny hearts drawn at the bottom. The user shared that she will be preserving the note until the day she dies.

Just found this note from 6 and I will be keeping it until I die. pic.twitter.com/6qm0Fa2NOu— Shematologist, MD (@acweyand) February 7, 2023

People on the internet were in awe of the gesture.

