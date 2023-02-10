A decade ago Dieunerst Collin was everywhere on the internet. He gained meme fame when he was caught with a confused side-eye look at Popeyes, a fried chicken chain in New Jersey. Popularly known as the Popeyes Meme Kid, Dieunerst is now 18 and has starred in the fried chicken chain’s new game day ad. He is now taking over the internet for Popeyes’ Eyes on the Fries (or Pies) offer. Appropriately titled “From Memes To Dreams”, the 18-year-old was seen driving a white Tesla up to a luxury mansion with at least six puppies. If that was not enough to convince anyone how big he has made it, Dieunerst also has got his own celebrity meal offer. This is all for the Super Bowl LVII that is set to take place on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Anyone wondering who this “Popeyes Kid” is, might remember a Vine from 2013 where a user shared a clip of him when he was younger at one of the fast food restaurants. The young boy was seen standing next to a bin. He then goes on to give a side-eyed glance at the camera. The original clip was captioned Terio at Popeyes in reference to the Vine celebrity Terio, whom the user found Dieunerst resembled.

Needless to say, Dieunerst Collin became the face of countless memes. Anyone hoping to describe an awkward situation used his face. It was just too relatable to not be put to use.

That was only the beginning of all the great things he was going to achieve. Dieunerst went on to become a college football player who lifted the state championship trophy after his East Orange High School team’s victory. He shared a snap of himself holding the trophy next to his viral 2013 meme. Both images showed him making the same side-eye expression. He rode a second ride of internet fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dieunerst

The college student suggested he ‘wanted to talk business’ with Popeyes on his Instagram post. Soon, the fried chicken chain reached out to him with a deal.

People reported that Dieunerst Collin has signed a NIL deal with Popeyes. The news outlet quoted the company’s press release and mentioned that the 18-year-old will have his face on a billboard near his hometown in New Jersey and “other fun content to come". And that is how he went from meme to dream.

