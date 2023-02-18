A Fast-food Chain Has Created a Space For Delivery Drivers to Rest and Grab a Coffee in NY

While working conditions of delivery drivers was a subject of debate in European Parliament earlier this month, over on the other side of the Atlantic, American fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A has decided to make their day a little more comfortable by creating a rest area specially for them.

Whether their mode of transport is a scooter or an electric bike, there has been much attention paid to just how exhausting shifts are for delivery workers working with platforms such as Uber Eats and DoorDash.Generally, these delivery workers have a self-employed status and, as they don’t have a contract with the delivery giants, they don’t benefit from the same advantages that an employee would. It’s a hot topic around the world. In Europe, their working conditions are on the table in Brussels. The European Parliament has declared itself in favor of delivery workers being entitled to employee rights.

Meanwhile, over in the United States, one fast food chain has at least found a way to help these gig workers rest up and warm up a bit during a long shift. Famous chain Chick-Fil-A, known for its chicken-based offerings, has announced the opening of a rest space dedicated to the workers who bring food to hungry residents. The space is conveniently located in the heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, known for its upscale residences, fine dining and businessmen in suits and ties.

Outlets for charging up one’s smartphone, an essential tool for any delivery, as well as coffee and tea and, above all, restrooms are all available to delivery personnel. All they have to do is present proof of a delivery to access this space, which is only open for a short time. Called “the Brake Room," it will be open until April 13, coinciding more or less with the end of cold wintery weather in the Big Apple.

And it’s an initiative getting noticed as more than 65,000 delivery drivers crisscross the city to deliver meals for giants like GrubHub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. American media Today noted that while this initiative comes from a private company, an urban plan unveiled by the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, to transform abandoned kiosks and other unused structures into resting places for delivery drivers.

