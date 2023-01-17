A Humble Town and a Tragic Story: What's Behind Bangladesh's Rangpur Gin

Sometimes, what we see is not always true. A Twitter thread that began with the phrase “Every bottle tells a story" fell into the above-mentioned clause as it mentioned a bottle that evoked the memory of a horrible tragedy that gave Bangladesh its first martyr in 1971. Before diving deep into the story that ignited Bangladesh’s Liberation War, let’s take a look at an alcoholic drink that was named after a Bangladeshi town, Rangpur.

A citrus fruit belonging to the family of hybrid Mandarin oranges was cultivated in Rangpur but due to its acidic nature and ability to be used as a substitute for limes, it came to be known as the Rangpur lime. In 2006, the rare Rangpur lime was mixed with Tranqueray’s premium London Gin, along with some ginger and bay leaves, which brought a distinct and bold flavour to Tanqueray Rangpur Distilled Gin. While the Twitter thread by ‘The Paperclip’ highlighted the history of a known ‘liquor’ story from Rangpur, it shifted its focus to a tale of a horrific tragedy that occurred on the streets of the same town. “However, this isn’t a story of Rangpur lime or the namesake Gin,” read a tweet which then zeroed in on a much-important historical occurrence.

How often have you heard that a humble Bangladeshi town has given its name to a famous liquor brand?Beyond the Gin, the bottle also evokes a memory of a horrible tragedy that ignited Bangladesh’s war for liberation. Every bottle tells a story. A thread. 1/14 pic.twitter.com/fDRMAK2zZD — The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) January 15, 2023

They developed and launched a distinct, zesty gin in 2006 that quickly gained popularity among drinkers seeking a gin with a strong citrus flavor. The Rangpur Gin. 3/14 pic.twitter.com/9vKqUICcKN— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) January 15, 2023

RELATED STORIES Graduation Party Turns Into Nightmare As Dance Floor Sinkhole Swallows 25 Students

Rangpur lime is actually a type of hybrid mandarin orange that was first cultivated in Rangpur, but due to its highly acidic character and ability to be used as a substitute for limes, it has gained a reputation for being mistaken for lime. 5/14 pic.twitter.com/mbshOMxziX— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) January 15, 2023

Flashback to the year 1971 when Rangpur was a district of the East Pakistan Province and the entire nation was poised to “in protests and pro-liberation cries in response to Bangabandhu’s demand”. It was on March 3 when people staged a massive protest to breach the curfew in the city that brought the 12-year-old Shanku Samajdar into the limelight. Barely a student of class 6, Shanku joined the non-cooperation rally along with his brother but was shot dead after a Pakistani Non-Bengali fired from his home.

The young boy, who passed on the streets that demanded justice, ignited the war of liberation. He became the nation’s first martyr and kindled the fire of rebellion that led to the creation of an independent Bangladesh. But, his sacrifice is barely remembered beyond Rangpur which made the social media platform shed light on the “history that matters".

March 3, 1971: People from all walks of life, including young people, students, farmers, and laborers, as well as men and women from Rangpur, staged a massive protest procession, breaching curfews both in the city and beyond. 9/14 pic.twitter.com/08t32dHBct— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) January 15, 2023

Shanku was then barely a student of class 6, yet brave enough to join the non-cooperation movement rally along with his brother. As the boy was preparing to remove an Urdu signboard, a Pakistani Non-Bengali Sorforaz Khan fired from his home. 11/14 pic.twitter.com/53QCbmzVq4— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) January 15, 2023

While most readers thought it would be a background to Tranqueray’s Rangpur Lime, the tweets rather took them to a crucial historical ‘record’ that is hardly known today. “Although a suave bottle of Rangpur Gin has nothing to do with the bloody soil of Rangpur or the war of liberation that began there, could you share the story of Shanku Samajdar next time, over a glass of gin & tonic? Because it is important we pass on history that matters,” mentioned the concluding lines of the moving internet story.

Although a suave bottle of Rangpur Gin has nothing to do with the bloody soil of Rangpur or the war of liberation that began there, could you share the story of Shanku Samajdar next time, over a glass of gin & tonic? Because it is important we pass on history that matters. 14/14— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) January 15, 2023

Netizens who found the Twitter story quite impressive wrote, “I love how you seamlessly connected the 2 unrelated stories.” “Awesome piece of history….. every day something new to read and learn. Such a wonderful story of history beautifully written” commented another social media user.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here