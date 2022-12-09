A Jacket With An Inbuilt Heater? Yes, Here's How It Works

The arrival of winter marks that time of the year when the chilling weather forces you to layer yourself with a bunch of clothes to stay warm and comfortable. Well, it is interesting to note that every season has its pros and cons. While the heat waves in summer make one buy air conditioners, the decreasing temperatures in the winter season compel one to purchase warm clothes and room heaters. However, what if we told you that you can get both winter wear and a heater in one?

Yes, you read that right. If you are considering buying a jacket as well as a heater, then you can get both for the price of one, all credit to technological advancements. A heater-installed jacket was recently launched, which allows one to stay warm even in the most chilling weather conditions at a press of a button. Although the jacket is not cheap, its price is reasonable for its quality. Now, let us explain how this body heating jacket works and where you can find it.

Inside the jacket, five different heating zones help heat up the entire body. Instead of layering yourself with heavy clothing, you can work in the cold weather by wearing this jacket. The material used inside the jacket distinguishes it from other jackets. The heating is activated when the jacket’s button is pressed. The temperature can be controlled at three different levels, which can be selected using the button itself. If you want to wash this jacket, then you must remove the heating element first.

This jacket is easily available online. The YHG Heated Vest is easily available to buy on Amazon. It also costs the same as a standard jacket or a standard heater. The jacket with an MRP of around Rs 9,000 can be purchased for Rs 4,316 after the discount. It includes USB Heating Support, enabling one to charge it.

