A Real-Life Scene From The Hangover? Police Drone Rescues Men Dozing Off On Roof

A party at a nightclub in UK’s Lincoln went just a little too wild for two men who ended up sleeping on the roof of the building. The pair was spotted by the nightclub staff in the early hours on March 2, prompting Lincolnshire Police to take action. In a stunning display of modern technology, police used a drone to fly over the building and capture footage of the men on the roof. The footage showed the men fast asleep, completely oblivious to the fact that they had been caught on camera.

As the drone hovered overhead, police were able to guide the men to safety with the help of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident, and no arrests were made.

Kev Taylor, Chief Drone Pilot at Lincolnshire Police, was quick to praise the use of drones in police work. He explained that drones are incredibly useful for offering an “eye in sky view" that can help officers on the ground. In this case, the drone was able to provide vital information about the men’s location and condition, allowing police to take swift and appropriate action.

“The footage shows how we can use this technology to keep people safe and fight crime. It was a busy evening last night and this is just one example of keeping people safe. Drones really support police work by offering that eye-in-sky view that helps officers on the ground,” he was quoted as saying by LadBible.

The incident has left one question unresolved, how the two men managed to fall asleep on the roof of a nightclub in the first place. Regardless of the reason, one thing is for sure - this is one story that is sure to go down in the annals of police history. It just goes to show that sometimes, modern technology really can save the day. Just how A 14-year-old boy’s life was saved by a new drone lifeguard service implemented across Spanish beaches.

The teenager was struggling against a strong tide off a Valencia beach when a drone dropped a life vest into the water, which kept him afloat until a physical lifeguard team arrived. General Drones is the company behind the drone service that has been assisting Spanish lifeguard staff since 2017 in Sagunto, a town located just north of Valencia.

The company has since grown, with over 30 pilots and drones working alongside lifeguards at 22 beaches across Spain, providing quick assistance during moments of potential drownings before the physical arrival of lifeguards on the scene. These additional seconds have proven critical in some instances, allowing rescue teams to approach the situation calmly and cautiously.

