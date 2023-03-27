CHANGE LANGUAGE
A Sand Art Of Shah Rukh Khan - The 'Badshah' - We Have Always Loved
2-MIN READ

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 17:38 IST

Delhi, India

The sand artwork of Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: Insta/sameershoukat11)

A group, from Balochistan, has paid tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s evergreen legacy. They have carved an enormous sand art at Gadani Beach.

It won’t be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan is an emotion. Dear readers, such is the craze of everyone’s favourite ‘King Khan’. The ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ is basking in the success of Pathaan. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. Fans, across the globe, are celebrating SRK and his performance in the best way possible. Adding to the list is this sand art. The team of artists from Pakistan has paid tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s evergreen legacy. The group has carved an enormous sand art depicting his face on Gadani Beach in Balochistan. The impressive artwork came to light after one of the group members named Sameer Shoukat shared it on Instagram.

Along with a couple of pictures of their sand art, Sameer claimed it to be “the biggest sketch” of Shah Rukh Khan. The first picture shows an aerial view of the sand art. The next one captures the mesmerising sunset view at Gadani Beach. While sharing the pictures, Sameer wrote in the caption, “The biggest sketch of Shah Rukh Khan was made and gifted by me and my team of Rashidi Artists Gaddani admin Zabiullah Baloch, Sameer Petter, Waheed Hanif, Kabeer Akbar.

Sameer has also shared a video of the enormous artwork. In the video, Sameer can be seen lying on the beach. As the video zooms out, we get to see Shah Rukh Khan’s sand artwork. In the background, we can hear the ultimate hit track Jhoome Jo Pathaan for Pathaan.

It goes without saying that innumerable users took to the comments section to laud the piece of artwork. Fans have flooded the reply box with red heart emoticons. Well, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the group also came up with a sand art of YouTuber Carry Minati. Sharing a series of pictures of their art, they wrote in the caption, “The biggest YouTuber in Asia Carry Minati.”

What do you think of these stunning artworks?

first published:March 27, 2023, 17:23 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 17:38 IST