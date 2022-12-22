A Tale of Love: Australian Man Travels to MP to Marry Mechanic's Daughter

Distance and differences fade in the face of love and this couple is ready to prove it to the world. A man from Brisbane, Australia travelled all the way to a small town called Manawar in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar to tie the knot with his lover. Ash Haunschild and Tabassum Hussain tied the knot as per Indian wedding rituals on December 18. India Times reported that the locals of the town shared the couple’s excitement. They gathered to heartily greet the foreign groom. While their wedding might have taken place in India, Ash and Tabasssum’s love story began thousands of kilometres away in Australia. That was when Tabasssum moved to pursue her higher education in Australia.

The bride’s father, Sadiq Hussain, ran a tiny bicycle repair shop at the bus stop. Four years ago, in 2016, Tabassum was granted a scholarship worth ₹45 Lakh for higher education by the government of Madhya Pradesh. Following this, she moved to Brisbane, Australia, a year later, in 2017. That is where she met Ash. He was her senior at the college they studied together. The duo eventually fell in love. Tabassum knew, her mother Julukha, was under the impression that her daughter wouldn’t get married. Meeting Ash changed her opinion, and she was overjoyed.

The couple eventually ended up getting married. After all, Tabassum could not say no when Ash had asked her to marry him. She is currently employed with an organization as a senior manager.

Weddings are certainly an event of great joy and celebration. After all, what’s not to enjoy? Everyone is grooving to the beats of cheerful music, there are smiles everywhere, and there is free food. Just as the locals from Tabasssum’s town gathered to welcome Ash, weddings are filled with such happy guests. However, sometimes these guests can be rather unexpected. In a clip that made rounds on the internet, a young man from a hostel respectfully asked the bridegroom’s permission for enjoying the wedding feast after gate-crashing the wedding. The bridegroom surprised everyone when he happily gave his permission to the young man.

What do you think of these heart-warming wedding stories?

