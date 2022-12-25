‘A Tote That Will Fit A Boat’: Funny Responses To Sabyasachi's Latest Bag Collection

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a household name when it comes to luxurious Indian ethnic clothing. From elegant lehengas to delicate jewellery, the brand has been a favourite of celebrities. However, the Kolkata-based couturier’s range of tote bags that make up his latest accessories collection has failed to impress even the most ardent fans of the label. Reacting to pictures of a model flaunting these new bags that Sabyasachi Mukherjee posted on Instagram, internet users poked fun at the bag’s proportions (or lack thereof).

On Friday, the Sabyasachi label’s official Instagram account posted pictures of tote bags of “The India Tote" collection. The caption read: “The wisdom and beauty of India lies at the cusp of memory and modernity. It’s what drives me to make by hand, ignore trend, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next.”

The collection is a homage to the legacy of heritage crafts and textiles of India. The pictures show a model carrying huge bags with different prints and thin straps in their hands. While some feature strips of tassels, others show prominent use of mirror work.

Most users did not find these large totes to their taste. The huge size was off-putting in terms of aesthetics and practicality for most. One person wrote, “Its beautiful and intricate designs but wtf is with the size???? This is madness. Designers are going way overboard with the idea of outside thinking that the box doesn’t even exist."

Another one poked fun at how huge the bag was, saying, “finally a bag that can fit my overthinking".

Still others have commented on the boat-like shape of the tote bag, saying that the bag might just fit in an entire boat in it. Some users drew comparisons with Balenciaga’s unappealing use of trash bags in fashion, too.

However, a bunch of individuals have appreciated the beautiful design and textures that the label has used in making the bags.

