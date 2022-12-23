CHANGE LANGUAGE
A Woman Missed Her Flight While Having Meal at Airport, Desi Twitter Says 'You are Not Alone'
2-MIN READ

A Woman Missed Her Flight While Having Meal at Airport, Desi Twitter Says 'You are Not Alone'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 11:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman Missed Her Flight While Having Meal at Airport and Twitter Responded With Travel Stories. (Image: Canva)

A Twitter user shared how she missed her flight while she was having a meal at the airport and netizens found it so relatable.

Travelling hassle-free is a rare scenario. Many times, something or the other happens that can create a ruckus. In a similar instance, a Twitter user shared how she missed her flight while she was having a meal at the airport and netizens found it so relatable. Twitter user Shruti Chaturvedi took to the social media platform and explained how she missed her flight only to find out that many people have similar stories. “Have you ever checked in to the airport, cleared security, went to have a meal at a cafe within the airport, and realised 30 minutes after the boarding gate closed that you missed your flight?" she wrote in her tweet.

The tweet has now gone viral with tons of responses from netizens. “Never really! But thinking I was late, ran to the gate leaving behind the food, only to realise I hadn’t changed the time on the watch after time zone change," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “My friend & I had a similar situation once. Not flight bt train despite standing right next to it for an hour, having a chitchat with the chai vendor & yet missing it, had booked 3 months in advance for a holiday back home in 3 years. Travelled in local on 1 ticket afterwards."

Here are a few more responses:

Do you also have a similar story?

