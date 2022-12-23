A Woman Missed Her Flight While Having Meal at Airport, Desi Twitter Says 'You are Not Alone'

Travelling hassle-free is a rare scenario. Many times, something or the other happens that can create a ruckus. In a similar instance, a Twitter user shared how she missed her flight while she was having a meal at the airport and netizens found it so relatable. Twitter user Shruti Chaturvedi took to the social media platform and explained how she missed her flight only to find out that many people have similar stories. “Have you ever checked in to the airport, cleared security, went to have a meal at a cafe within the airport, and realised 30 minutes after the boarding gate closed that you missed your flight?" she wrote in her tweet.

Have you ever checked in to the airport, cleared security, went to have a meal at a cafe within the airport, and realised 30 minutes after the boarding gate closed that you missed your flight? 😶— Shruti Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@adhicutting) December 21, 2022

The tweet has now gone viral with tons of responses from netizens. “Never really! But thinking I was late, ran to the gate leaving behind the food, only to realise I hadn’t changed the time on the watch after time zone change," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “My friend & I had a similar situation once. Not flight bt train despite standing right next to it for an hour, having a chitchat with the chai vendor & yet missing it, had booked 3 months in advance for a holiday back home in 3 years. Travelled in local on 1 ticket afterwards."

Here are a few more responses:

Me too, me too! Was busy gossiping with @Sushh and reached late for a biggish workshop organised by @amitabh26 https://t.co/LefdTD3CeU— juhi 😷💉 (@JuhiHajela) December 22, 2022

Not the airport, but this happened last year. Me, brother & mom were booked in Shatabdi for dropping off my brother at the airport. I booked the tickets myself, after reaching station in evening I realised Shatabdi timing was 7AM not 7PM. Fortunately, found seats in Vande Bharat.— Eddie (@pussymonious) December 22, 2022

Yeah, in my case snoozed through the numerous final boarding calls. Hope the accommodated you in the next available flight.— Vipin Bodele (@VipinBodele) December 21, 2022

Just curious, what they do with the checked in baggage? It would be too inconvenient for them to get it back off the plane right?I always assumed that once you clear security, you can't miss. As the will run around and find you, as they have to. Looks like not the case. — K (@rehack20) December 22, 2022

Once it happened at T1 and I was eating a burger and they were screaming my name at the top of their lungs and I had headphones in. Very embarrassing, I wish I would have missed that flight.— Overnight Oats (@tripty_guru) December 21, 2022

OH MY GOD THIS IS SURREAL. Was narrating this episode to friends over dinner less than 12 hours ago: May 2010 Mumbai. Wife and I reached the airport 2 hours in advance. Kept chilling at CCD until the gates closed. Never heard the announcement. Gate was less than 100m ahead of us.— Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) December 22, 2022

Do you also have a similar story?

