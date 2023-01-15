'Aadab': Pakistani Pizza Brand Trolls Bollywood 'Stereotypes' With Burger Wearing Skullcap

Pakistani Twitter has been unhappy with Bollywood’s stereotypical representation of their culture. After Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Mission Majnu’ trailer dropped, people from Pakistan roasted the film’s use of the ‘aesthetic’ of skullcap, surma-wearing Muslim man and liberal use of words like “adaab", “janaab". ‘Mission Majnu’ is a spy thriller where Sidharth’s character, a RAW agent, embarks on a mission to foil Pakistan making nuclear bombs illegally. Similar to Alia Bhatt in Raazi, Sidharth’s character marries a woman from Pakistan- played by Rashmika Mandanna- to make inroads into the country.

Now, a Pakistani pizza brand called Cheezious has trolled the stereotypes with a graphic displaying a burger ‘wearing’ a skullcap, along with the caption, “Aadab janaab! ye Atom Cheezious mei ban rha hy." The brand added, “Just a little something related to a trending meme to bring a smile to your day, and let’s keep it light-hearted, no religious or belief system undertones here."

People on Twitter have gotten wind of the matter, too.

Sidharth Malhotra’s film ‘Mission Majnu’ will drop on Netflix on January 20. Earlier, a Twitter user from Pakistan had responded to the trailer writing “LMFAOO we’re out here in 2023 and Bollywood is still stereotyping Muslims by making Muslim men wear kajal, skull caps, taweez, and those checkered scarfs, representing them as poor and desperate for money, and doing that unnecessary aap janab to the point that it gets too cliche." Another wrote: “We don’t need an intelligence agency, just go around Pakistan and arrest everyone that says Adaab and you’ve caught all the Indian spies."

