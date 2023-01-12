Aakash Institute's Valentine's Day Notice to 'Find a Date' Goes Viral, Twitter Says 'What?'

February is inching closer and so does the thought of celebrating Valentine’s Day. It is celebrated by people who wish to express their feelings to their loved ones or make their partners feel special on the ‘love-ly’ day. But, it used to be an adult concept that has now traversed the boundaries of age as teenagers also celebrate Valentine’s Day for their crushes, dates, and so on. However, not every school or institution promotes love-sharing instances between couples but rather refers to them as a ‘means of distraction’ at the age of learning and gaining knowledge. Now, Aakash Institute’s ‘special’ notice for students to ‘find a date’ for Valentine’s Day has gone viral on the internet.

A picture of an “important notice" supposedly by the branch head of Aakash Institute has been doing rounds on social media. The notice is all about the ‘Valentine’s Day Party’ that will be organised by the coaching institute from this year onwards. It read, “Keeping in mind the personality development of our meritorious aspirants, it is required of all students to find a date for yourself before the 14th of February." It further explained how the ‘activity’ would help the students to gain confidence and succeed in life. With regards from the Branch Head, the notice asked students to find a date for themselves and help each other in doing so, regardless of caste, creed, colour, religion, and sexuality.

no idea i j saw on someone’s story😭— v (@waybhavvvvv) January 8, 2023

wait, IS THIS ACTUALLY REAL??????????— sh // zayn’s day 💌 (@midnightmmry) January 8, 2023

As a student at aakash I can assure you this is TRUE we got this yesterday only 👍🙂— T-A-N-Y-A (@imaredflagbrdr) January 8, 2023

Daymmmnn is it realWhy these things didn’t happen in our time— Sanidhya (@Sanidhya_x0) January 9, 2023

I’m doing a job but by any chance i could get an admission here?— S. (@daalmakhniiii) January 9, 2023

BRO dayum i need to go to classes now!— Anushka (@anushkashutup) January 8, 2023

This left the internet in splits as many users and ex-students of the institute wished the same to have happened during their academic life. While the notice was neither dated nor signed, Twitter users had a good laugh at it with some of them (students at Aakash) even assuring it to be true.

News18, however, reached out to Aakash Institute’s branch located in New Delhi to verify the authenticity of the statement and they were not aware of such a notice in place. Further calls made to the corporate wing of the institute went unanswered.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here