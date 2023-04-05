Aamras Dosa: Desi Foodies Welcome Mango Season With a Bizarre Dish but They Can’t Take it

The highly anticipated mango season is finally upon us, and for Desis, it’s a time to indulge in their favourite fruit. Known as the “King of Fruits," mangoes have always been a beloved part of Indian households and can be enjoyed in various ways, from breakfast to dessert, and even as refreshing juices and shakes. A popular mango-based dish during the summer season is Aamras, which is a must-try for mango lovers. However, a recent video showing Dosa being made with Aamras or mango puree has caused some disgust among Desi foodies and they definitely don’t want to give it a try.

The clip that circulated on Twitter showcased a street vendor serving an unconventional Dosa with Aamras. The footage displayed the vendor pouring a bowl of Aamras onto the Dosa batter that was spread onto the pan and adding cheese on top. To garnish the dish, he sprinkled it with some fresh coriander before cutting it into pieces and serving it to the customer. However, the twist did not end there! Instead of the usual accompaniment of sambhar, the Aamras Dosa was served with Aamras, thus, creating a ‘bittersweet’ experience for food enthusiasts.

It mango season then how can we miss this .Please try it once on your own Risk . Aamras Dosa ! !! Goodnight . @queenlioness86 @Dival1000 @Rj80814657 @Sandeep49157861 @RajKevalya @IamGMishra . Anyone missing please tag . And retweet ro maximum . pic.twitter.com/RumSVLe3Ow — Pratik Shah ( Social Musketeer)‍♂️ (@SpringIndia) April 4, 2023

Following the emergence of the unusual food combination, Indians began reacting to it with distaste, as evidenced by comments such as, “Ya kaya ha yaar. Yuck" and “Really strange dosa". Another user added, “These people are real reason behind obesity. Plus food vlogger who cover such cringe."

Ya kaya ha yaar. Yuck— Queen lioness 86 (@queenlioness86) April 4, 2023

Itna atyachar dekh, 1 din dosa yeh duniya chhod ke bhag jayega!— V3rified (@mevinayshah) April 5, 2023

Really strange dosa— Sima Lakhani (@Dival1000) April 4, 2023

Really strange dosa— Sima Lakhani (@Dival1000) April 4, 2023

Ban Aamras in Mumbai— ॥ जय श्रीराम ॥ ‘जय भवानी जय शिवाजी’ (@smartyevans) April 4, 2023

Puri with aamras ka South Indian Bhai— Happy (@happyfeet_286) April 5, 2023

Dosa has been the target of ‘criticism’ before, as evidenced by a previous viral video featuring an eatery creating a new variation of the infamous “ice cream Dosa" that most people were hesitant to try. The video making rounds on Twitter showcased a vendor covering the Dosa batter with scoops of ice cream and adding a red gelatinous substance, possibly jam, giving it a red colour. The dish was then adorned with various types of candy and served on a traditional banana leaf. If that wasn’t enough, the Dosa was then served with a side of ice cream scoops, after chocolate syrup and candy generously sprinkled on the top. Thus, the weird combination of flavours disgusted Desi foodies yet again.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here