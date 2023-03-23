'Aap Devi Hai': Man's 'Navratri Special' Pickup Line on Dating App is Giving Everyone 'Parivarik Flirting' Feels

Twitter user Vandana Jain who goes by the name ‘Poan Sapdi’ took to the bluebird app and shared a ‘Navratri special’ pickup line which was used on her. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vandana shared a screenshot of the chat and wrote, “Navratri special flirting." She used a crying and laughing emoji in the caption. In the screenshot, the person can be seen apologising because she just saw his message.

What happens next will leave you in splits. The post, since uploaded, has gone viral and garnered tons of responses. Many have also deemed it as ‘Parivarik Flirting.’ Have a look at the response:

Navratri special flirting 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/isHwaZ5bHB— Poan Sapdi (@VandanaJain_) March 22, 2023

“I wonder how many of your matches who know you from Twitter are afraid to text you so that they don’t become content," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Aise msgs toh mai b deserve karti hu." Many can be seen leaving laughing emojis. Have a look:

Ye kaha se laate ho 😂😂😂😂Can’t stop laughing— Dr. Tanmay Motiwala (@Least_ordinary) March 22, 2023

parivarik flirting hogi😂😂— Ayush Tomar (@tomarayush6141) March 22, 2023

This is really cute— Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) March 22, 2023

Dharmik Flirting 😂😂— Siddhant Jain (@sidtechsid) March 22, 2023

Vo "devi" hai, Vo kuch bhi kar sakti hai XD— Anushka🍄 (@anushka__shukla) March 22, 2023

Hahahaha! Ye to kaafi smooth tha.— Pratik Rajurkar (@PratikRajurkar) March 22, 2023

Navratri simp— Sumon Chhetry (@SumonChhetry) March 23, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user, Mehak, posted about a guy who replied to her Instagram story with a witty comment that worked as a perfect icebreaker for him. Her screengrab showed the boy ‘Direct Messaging’ (DMing) her on the photo-sharing platform. Replying to her casual IG story, the boy wrote, “Mehak tu tution mai aane wali Mehak hai na? (Mehak, are you the fragrance that fascinates me in the tution?)" He followed the comment with a laughing emoji to sound less flirty and funnier! This made Mehak share it online and teach boys how to open a conversation with a smooth move.

